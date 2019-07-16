The LakePoint Sporting Community in nearby Emerson partnered with PlaySight Interactive, a technology company that uses cameras and artificial-intelligence software to provide live-streaming and performance analytics to athletes.
More than 100 cameras will be installed throughout the 1,300-acre campus that features eight baseball fields, three multi-purpose fields, 12 indoor basketball courts and 24 volleyball courts. Each field and court will have cameras.
The games and matches will be recorded and streamed live on LakePoint’s website. Instant replay, on-demand video content and performance data can also be accessed through PlaySight’s technology.
Athletes will be able to use the video to assemble highlight reels that they can share with college coaches and scouts.
“This partnership further solidifies LakePoint’s position as the ultimate authority in youth sports and our commitment to providing cutting edge technology to all our guests,” LakePoint CEO Mark O’Brien said in a press release.
PlaySight vice president Scott McMeekin said in the release that he is excited to partner with what he called the “premier youth sports destination in the country.”
“PlaySight is connecting the next generation of athletes, and LakePoint gives us an incredible opportunity to do that on a significant scale,” McMeekin said. “Our smart sports technology enables faster improvement for athletes and is socializing the world of sports. There is no better place in the nation for us to showcase our technology than here at LakePoint.”
LakePoint often attracts a bevy of talented baseball prospects. In an already existing partnership, Prep Baseball Report, the largest independent scouting agency in the country, hosts amateur baseball events there.
Sean Duncan, the president of Prep Baseball Report, said that PlaySight’s technology at LakePoint will be beneficial in both the scouting and the promotion of amateur baseball players.
“LakePoint and PlaySight are the proven leaders in their respective fields in the sports industry, which makes this new partnership such an exciting prospect for Prep Baseball Report,” Duncan said in the release. “With more than 150 scouts nationwide, we know the immense value of innovative technology and high-quality data when it comes to scouting and promoting the top young talent out there.”
PlaySight currently partners with four NBA teams -- including the Atlanta Hawks -- two Major League Baseball teams and several colleges, including Georgia. LakePoint, however, marks PlaySight’s first “SmartCampus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.