LakePoint Sports will be hosting its inaugural 5K event -- the Red Top Road Race, presented by Advanced Rehabilitation Physical Therapy -- on July 24.
The race will begin at 8:30 a.m., with runners able to pick up their race numbers and do day-of registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. The awards ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m.
LakePoint is welcoming runners, joggers and walkers to take part in the event on its campus in Emerson. All participants will be given an exclusive race T-shirt.
The 5K (3.1-mile) course will start at the Champions Center arena and continue north on LakePoint Parkway, crossing Old Allatoona Road and ascending a hill going over the bridge across the CSX railroad tracks to the LakePoint north campus before doubling back to the finish line down the hill.
“Our campus features scenic views of the north Georgia mountains, and I am really excited that we will be able to share it with a new audience,” Heather Higdon, director of experiential events at LakePoint Sports, said in a release. “We look forward to showcasing our state-of-the-art venues at LakePoint while creating an opportunity for competition and fun.”
