MARIETTA — The undefeated and top-seeded Kell jumped out to an early double-digit lead and held visiting Lithonia scoreless in the first quarter before cruising to a 58-24 victory on Friday in the first round of the Girls Class AAAAA state playoffs.
The Lady Longhorns moved to 29-0 on the season and will host Bainbridge in the second round either Wednesday or Thursday.
“Our defense was very aggressive, got us some easy baskets, and really got us going,” Kell coach Tony Ingle said.
Crystal Henderson opened the scoring with a 3-pointer just under a minute into the game, and she would also give the Lady Longhorns their first double-digit lead at 11-0 when she converted a layup with 2:30 left in the first quarter. Henderson would finish with a team high 13 points.
Kell would take a 16-0 lead into the second quarter, and would then break the game open further. A bank shot by Makyah Favors would put the Lady Longhorns up 20-0, and a 3-pointer from Jamian Gregory extended the lead to 32-2 where it would stand at the intermission.
The 3-pointer was the only basket of the game for Gregory, while Rya Nillian had 10. Jada Green and Favors each had seven points.
“We’ve just been working on improving ourselves,” Ingle said, “getting better, doing what it takes to keep advancing in the tournament.”
With the game firmly in control, Kell kept adding to its lead in the second half.
Amaya Moss connected on a layup for a 41-9 lead with 5:10 left in the third quarter, and Kell would take a 52-15 lead into the final period before slowing down offensively for the game’s final eight minutes.
Moss finished with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.