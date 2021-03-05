Across the board, Cobb County’s lacrosse teams were excited for the start of the 2021 season.
After the 2020 spring sport seasons were cut short by the Georgia High School Association because of the coronavirus pandemic, the teams are eager to get back on the field.
The Walton boys (2-1, 1-0) intend to finish with another state championship after winning the title in 2019 over Lambert. The Raiders graduated 12 seniors in 2020 but have had a good turnout this year with their returning players.
“We are just trying to go one step at a time because we graduated so many players last year that we have our hands full getting our team developed,” Walton coach Griffin Spotz said. “But we are going to capitalize on trying to be the best team at the end of the season.”
Lambert got a bit of revenge against Walton in the season opener, as it won 9-8, but the Raiders have won four of six since heading into Friday’s game against Kell.
Heading into the season, Spotz said one of the team strengths would be scoring, and he has been right. Behind James Gurr, Lee Butler and Logan Myers, Walton is averaging more than 12 goals per game.
After five straight seasons of advancing to at least the state quarterfinals, including an appearance in the 2015 state championship game, the Pope boys did not make it out of the first round in 2019.
After missing all of 2020, the Greyhounds are happy to be back with a younger team as they have only six seniors on the roster.
“Since we are a younger team, I am going to try to simplify the game and teach them the difference between how the junior varsity and varsity play,” Pope coach Carl Pfaff said. “I think this will help the guys and keep us competitive.”
Pope will be led by seniors Jake Urowsky, Matthew Gilbert and Luke Catolico. After a rough start to the season, the Greyhounds have won three of their last four to even their record at 3-3 heading into Friday’s game against Greater Atlanta Christian.
Walton and Pope will be challenged by Lassiter, Kennesaw Mountain and an improving Marietta program in Class 6A/7A Area 4.
The Allatoona girls program returned fewer players than it expected, but coach Lauren Jackson said the team is extremely dedicated and strong at its core.
“We have a fairly experienced team this year,” Jackson said. “Allatoona has a strong feeder program, so a lot of these girls have been playing for a long time together, and I’m confident in the players that have come back this year.”
The Lady Buccaneers are in a competitive Class 6A/7A Area 5 with Cherokee County teams Cherokee, River Ridge, Etowah and Woodstock, along with Paulding County rivals East Paulding and North Paulding.
Allatoona, coming off three straight playoff appearances, got off to a slow start dropping its first three, but it rebounded with a 17-6 victory over Kennesaw Mountain on Monday.
The Hillgrove girls have opened the season by pummeling their first five opponents by an average score of 17-3. The only game that has been close was a 10-9 victory over Creekview last week.
Lady Hawks coach Keon Humphries said the roster is a little inexperienced, but he believes there is potential and plenty of talent to remain competitive.
So far, the squad is proving him correct.
“The girls are so excited to play again,” Humphries said. “I don’t think, to date, I have had a year where practices have been so much fun because, any time we have the chance to play, it is special. You don’t realize that until it has been taken away from you.”
Hillgrove, which has outscored its opponents 55-4 in its first three Class 6A/7A Area 3 games, has made the playoffs the last four years, but it will look to move past the second round for the first time.
Cobb County remains cautious with COVID-19 protocols. Mandatory safety precautions include temperature checks, social distancing, screening questions, wearing masks off the playing field and regularly sanitizing equipment.
“Everyone just wants to protect the season at all cost,” Spotz said. “We have phenomenal kids, and they will do whatever it takes to play this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.