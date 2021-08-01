Rugby ATL traveled to Los Angeles for the Major League Rugby championship game.
Unfortunately, LA Giltinis sent the Ratlers home empty handed.
LA Giltinis beat Rugby ATL 31-17 to claim the MLR title at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.
The game started slow and LA held a majority of the possession over the first 15 minutes. However, Rugby ATL scored first with a penalty from Kurt Coleman to break the deadlock LA quickly responded with a penalty of its own leaving the game tied 3-3 after 20 minutes.
After a water break stoppage LA took control. In the 22nd minute the Giltinis scored the first try of the game on a long run from midfield. After making the conversion, LA forced a turnover and walked down the field for their second try in a matter of minutes. The Giltinis missed the second conversion leaving the score 15-3.
Ten scoreless minutes were dominated by LA possession before Atlanta finally broke through scoring a try with only 5 minutes left in the half. Coleman put the conversion through to bring the Ratlers within five.
With some momentum going into halftime it looked like Rugby ATL would put up a fight, but an early penalty gave LA an eight-point lead before its third try of the game made the score 25-10. Two more penalties put LA up by three scores and a late Rugby ATL try was not enough to stop the Giltinis from lifting the trophy in front of a home crowd of 7,000.
