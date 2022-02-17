MARIETTA — Down 40-39, Pope’s Will Kuimjian prepared to inbound the ball with 2.5 seconds left in regulation.
Kuimjian found an open Cam Bleshoy, who quickly passed the ball back to Kuimjian, who made a 3-pointer as time expired. The Greyhounds’ celebration ensued as they defeated Allatoona 42-40 Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament at Osborne High School.
“(Will) wants the ball,” Pope coach Patrick Abney said. “We changed our play there at the end to get him in the play, and I knew that he would be willing to shoot it, and he did.”
With the win, the Greyhounds (20-7) secured a bid to the state playoffs for the 13th season in a row. They moved on to the semifinals, where they will face No. 1 seed Wheeler on Thursday night back at Pope High School. The Bucs (15-11) season, though, came to a disappointing end.
“We had two goals the last two weeks,” Abney said. “We said let's win 20 games and get to the state tournament, and (Wednesday) we won our 20th game and we got to the state tournament.”
In a tight, low-scoring final quarter, Cayden Charles, who led Allatoona with 16 points, gave the Bucs their largest lead of the night after driving to the basket to put his team up 39-36 with just over a minute left to play.
The Greyhounds came back one more time as Trey Kaiser nailed a 3 with 55 seconds left to tie the game 39-39.
Charles was sent to the line and made one of his two free throws to take the 40-39 lead with 16 to play.
“We were lucky,” Abney said. “Allatoona, they played really, really well, and when you play this time of year, everybody knows everybody’s plays. We were just lucky to win it.”
Allatoona’s Devon Zajac scored the game’s first basket to give the Bucs the lead, but Bleshoy, who finished with eight points, quickly returned the favor to tie the game. At the end of the first quarter it was tied 10-10.
Pope went on a 7-2 run in the second quarter with back-to-back 3s from Kuimjian, who led the Greyhounds with 17 points, to go up 22-15. Allatoona fought back, with a 3 from Landen Pitts and two made free throws from Blake Mcalister, but a three from Kaiser put Pope up 25-20 at the half.
Kuimjian got things started for the Greyhounds in the third quarter by making his third 3-pointer of the night to give Pope its largest lead at 28-20.
Allatoona started to chip away at the lead and went on a 15-6 run, including two 3s from McAlister, to take its second lead of the game at 35-34 going into the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.