Brandon Stroud earned his second ASUN Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor of the season after helping Kennesaw State to a 2-0 road week and a record-setting 15th victory of the season
The conference made the announcement on Monday.
Stroud, who also was recognized Nov. 21, is the first Owl to be named twice in the same season since Yonel Brown was honored three times during the 2015-16 season.
Stroud scored a team-high 15 points in both of KSU’s road victories -- an 82-81 overtime victory at Stetson and a 65-63 win at Florida Gulf Coast. That not only pushed the Owls’ win streak to five games, the longest in 13 years, it broke the all-time record for most wins in a season (Division I era) as KSU now stands at 15-6 overall.
His 15 points per game were above his season average of 8.3 entering the week. Stroud shot 70.6% from the floor (12 of 17), while also hitting 3 of 5 from 3-point range. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds a game.
In the win at Stetson, Stroud scored nine points in the first five minutes to help KSU build an early lead. He followed that with an overall game in the win at Florida Gulf Coast. In the second half when the Eagles made a rally, Stroud made two of the biggest plays in the game when with the score was tied 60-60. He grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul in the process. Then on the ensuing inbounds play, he drained a 3-pointer for a 63-60 lead with 1:38 to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.