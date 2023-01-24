Brandon Stroud earned his second ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honor of the season after helping Kennesaw State to a 2-0 road week and a record-setting 15th victory of the season
The conference made the announcement Monday.
The junior guard from East Coweta, who was also recognized Nov. 21, became the first Owl to be earn the ASUN honor twice in the same season since Yonel Brown was honored three times during the 2015-16 season.
Stroud scored a team-high 15 points in both of Kennesaw State's road victories -- an 82-81 overtime victory at Stetson and a 65-63 win at Florida Gulf Coast. That not only pushed the Owls’ win streak to five games -- the longest in 13 years -- but it broke the all-time record for most wins in a season during the program's Division I era, as Kennesaw State now stands at 15-6 overall.
Stroud's 15 points per game were above his season average of 8.3 entering the week. He shot 70.6% from the floor (12-of-17), while also going 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds per game.
In the win at Stetson, Stroud scored nine points in the first 5 minutes to help Kennesaw State build an early lead. He followed that with an overall game in the win at Florida Gulf Coast.
In the second half, when the Eagles made a rally, Stroud made two of the biggest plays in the game when with the score was tied at 60-all. He grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul in the process. Then, on the ensuing inbounds play, he drained a 3-pointer for a 63-60 lead with 1:38 to play.
