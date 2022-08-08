Kennesaw State has awarded contract extensions to volleyball coach Keith Schunzel and women’s lacrosse coach Laura Maness.
Schunzel received a four-year extension and his contract will now run through the end of the 2026 season, while Maness was extended three years through the end of the 2025 season.
“Keith Schunzel and Laura Maness have been outstanding in their roles in leading our Owl volleyball and women’s lacrosse teams,” KSU athletic director Milton Overton said. “Not only have they enjoyed great success on both the court and the field, their teams also have shown outstanding achievements in the classroom, both earning national academic recognition, and they are very active in the community as well. Keith and Laura both represent the “Gold Standard of Excellence” the Owl Nation has come to expect from our athletics program, and I’m excited to have them continue in leading our teams.”
Schunzel comes into the fall on the heels of four consecutive 20-win seasons (not counting the COVID-shorten season of 2020-21). Two of those campaigns resulted in ASUN tournament championships and trips to the NCAA tournament, and the Owls have finished in the top 75 of the RPI three times, including a program-best 42nd in the 2017 season.
The two-time ASUN Coach of the Year has a 158-89 record at KSU, and is just four wins away from 100 conference victories with a 96-38 ASUN mark.
Maness guided the Owls to a record-setting season on the lacrosse field in 2022. The second coach in program history, she led KSU to a school-record 11 victories (11-7 overall) and a third-place finish in the six-team ASUN conference, which ties for the team’s highest finish in the league.
