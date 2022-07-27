Kennesaw State basketball guard Amani Johnson was named one of two ASUN Conference nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.
"What an incredible honor of recognition for Amani,” Owls coach Octavia Blue said in a release. "She is a true example of ‘how you do anything is how you do everything.' All of the people here at KSU and the folks in the ASUN Conference know how special Amani is. Now, the country will soon find out. There is no one more deserving of being crowned NCAA Woman of the Year."
The NCAA Woman of the Year program recognizes graduating female athletes from all three divisions for their leadership, community involvement, athletic performance and academic success.
Johnson, a graduate student, was selected for the award due to her athletic and academic achievements.
While serving as president of Kennesaw State's student government association, the North Versailles, Pennsylvania, native has been chosen as an ASUN all-conference pick twice, a member of the ASUN All-Academic Team three times and a member of the CoSIDA Academic All-District IV first team.
In April 2021, Johnson was named an ASUN Winner for Life, receiving the honor for her exceptional efforts both on and off the court.
On the court, Johnson ranked as the fourth-highest scorer in the ASUN last season with 13.1 points per game, along with 4.5 assists per game.
Johnson is fourth all-time in Kennesaw State's Division I history with 1,350 career points, only needing 103 points to surpass former teammate Alexis Poole for the top spot. Johnson already holds the career records for assists (485), steals (209) and minutes played (4,061).
Also selected by the ASUN was Florida Gulf Coast volleyball player Courtney VanLiew.
