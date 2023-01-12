Kennesaw State led for all but the first 87 seconds of the game, cruising to an 81-68 win over Jacksonville on Thursday at the KSU Convocation Center.
The win extended the Owls' home winning streak to eight games and kept them one game back of ASUN Conference leader Stetson.
After Jacksonville (9-7, 2-3) took the first lead on Gyasi Powell's 3-pointer 29 seconds in, Kennesaw State (12-6, 4-1) scored the next six points and never again trailed or were tied. The Owls led by as much as 15.
Former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden scored a game-high 20 points for Kennesaw State, which shot 28-of-47 (59.6%) from the field. Chris Youngblood added 17 points, with Demond Robinson scoring 15.
Jordan Davis led Jacksonville with 16 points, backed by Powell's 15 and Mike Marsh's 14.
Kennesaw State will remain at home Saturday to host North Florida before a two-game Florida swing next week at Stetson and Florida Gulf Coast.
"Just as important as our offense is, we were able to do some things defensively to help our offense," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "That's a really good team, well-coached team. I couldn't be more proud of our overall team performance tonight. We had an electric crowd tonight, over 1,000 students. It was incredible.
"Now, with North Florida -- they are a good team, a veteran team -- we just need to take care of ourselves, be rested and be ready for them on Saturday."
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Kennesaw State 71, Lipscomb 53: The Owls took charge in the second quarter and went on to beat the ASUN Conference-leading Bisons in Nashville, Tennessee.
The win tied Kennesaw State (7-8, 3-1) and Lipscomb (9-7, 3-1) for second place in the conference alongside Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay -- all one game behind Florida Gulf Coast.
Leading 13-7 in the first quarter, the Owls went cold and saw the Bisons go on an 8-0 run to lead by two. After Gabi Legister's jumper tied the score at 15-all going into the second quarter, Stacie Jones hit a jumper 1 minute into the new period and Kennesaw State was never seriously threatened again.
Kennesaw State's Carly Hooks, a transfer from East Tennessee State, scored a career-high 21 points, leading four players in double digits. Jah'Che Whitfield added 14, Jones 12 and Amani Johnson 11.
"Carly was on today," Kennesaw State coach Octavia Blue said in a release. "Her speed caused problems for Lipscomb. She's able to take the ball and drive the floor 94 feet. She can score or distribute to her teammates. Any time Carly is attacking like that with a head start on our opponents, she's able to generate transition buckets for us."
Jalyn Holcomb led Lipscomb with 12 points, with Blythe Pearson adding 11. Aleah Sorrentino and Claira McGowan each had 10.
Kennesaw State will remain in Tennessee, making the trip to Austin Peay on Saturday.
