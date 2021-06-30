Kennesaw State women’s track and field standout Sarah Hendrick was named to the ASUN Conference’s spring Winner for Life team.
Members of the Winner for Life team must maintain good grades while demonstrating core values such as respect, responsibility and leadership.
Hendrick, an Allatoona High School graduate also named to the ASUN All-Academic Team and the Kennesaw dean's list, found plenty of success in the 800-meter run.
The sophomore set the school record for the 800 when she won with a time of 2 minutes, 1.47 seconds during the Crimson Tide Invite, also qualifying her for the U.S Olympic trials. Hendrick also won the event during the Drake Relay and the ASUN's indoor and outdoor championships.
During the outdoor championships, Hendrick was named the meet’s most outstanding performer. Hendrick was also an NCAA and coaches' first-team All-American at both NCAA championships.
Hendrick, the representative for women’s cross country on the KSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, is majoring in nursing and has a 3.95 grade-point average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.