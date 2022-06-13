Kennesaw State's Sarah Hendrick, an Alllatoona High School product, brought an All-American title back home from the NCAA championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Hendrick finished fifth in the finals of the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 2.19 seconds, earning first-team All-America honors at Hayward Field.
"Fifth place was not Sarah's goal coming into this meet, and winning a NCAA title is not an easy task," Kennesaw State assistant coach Adam Bray said in a release. "I would've liked to see Sarah be a little more assertive in her positioning early on in the race. She sat back a little too much and, despite closing very well over the final 150 meters, she was unable to reach the front. She is such a talented athlete and wonderful person to work with. I know she is disappointed, but she competed with composure and certainly will be back in the NCAA final next year. Overall, her entire outdoor season has been a tremendous success."
Hendrick has now earned first-team All-America honors at four consecutive NCAA championships, becoming the first Kennesaw State track and field athlete in the program's Division I history to accomplish that feat.
"I am proud and thankful," head coach Cale McDaniel said. "So thankful for a coach and an athlete that model consistency and passion every single day. Sarah is a very special woman, and she has done everything the right way year after year. We are so fortunate to have her lead the way for our program and Kennesaw State as a whole. I know her and coach Bray want to win this thing and that is what makes them great"
Hendrick's time at the NCAA championships ranks third in program history.
"(Saturday) was not exactly what I wanted, but I am glad to still be able to represent KSU and the ASUN Conference on the biggest level in NCAA track," Hendrick said. "I will take this opportunity and learn from it next year."
The junior concluded the outdoor season with 11 race victories, establishing new school records in the 800 and 1,500 this season. Her time of 2:00.98 at the Kennesaw State Invitational tied for the fastest time in the NCAA in the 800 this season.
Hendrick was named the ASUN's Most Outstanding Track Performer and Most Valuable Performer for her performance at the conference championships, where she won the 800 and 1,500 and was runner-up in the 4x400 relay.
Hendrick was also named to the ASUN Outdoor Track and Field All-Academic team and the CoSIDA Academic All-District IV Women's At-Large Team.
