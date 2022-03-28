There is hot, and then there is Josh Hatcher hot.
The Kennesaw State outfielder is on a tear that would have nearly every baseball player in envy. Over the last week the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior transfer from Mississippi State has gone 12 of 24 with three doubles, three triples and two home runs. He has driven in 11 runs and hit for the cycle, not once, but twice.
Against Georgia Tech last Wednesday, Hatcher went 4-for-6 with two RBIs to help the Owls win 14-12. He hit a solo homer in the first to lead off the game, singled in the sixth, tripled in the seventh and doubled in the ninth, which brought in the eventual game winning run.
Three days later, in a 17-9 win over North Florida, he struck again going 4-for-6 with five RBIs. Hatcher singled in the second. A two-run homer in the fifth gave the Owls the lead. He doubled in the seventh and added a two-run triple in the eighth.
"I had never hit for the cycle before and now to do it twice in three games," Hatcher said, "this is something new to me."
The unprecedented week helped the Albany native earned the National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, as well as being named the ASUN Player of the Week.
"Hatcher had a remarkable week at the plate," KSU coach Ryan Coe said in a release. "He is the table setter for our offense and has been great for us all year. Hatcher is a great leader for this team, and I am excited to see him receive this recognition."
For the season, Hatcher is hitting .410 with 13 doubles, three triples, two homers and 18 RBIs. His 13 doubles is currently one off the national lead. His 41 hits on the season is 10th in the country, and he became only the third player in Division I history to hit for the cycle twice in the same season.
Right now Hatcher said he is anxious to get to the ballpark every day.
"When you are feeling like this you are always ready to go," he said.
When he goes to the plate he said it is nice to know he's going to make solid contact.
"I've always had a confidence level," Hatcher said. "That's always been my mindset."
With 34 games left in the regular season, he can now take aim at completely rewriting the KSU record book. In fact, he's already started.
In a 7-5 victory over Jacksonville earlier this month, Hatcher became the first player in program history to have four doubles in a game. In that performance he also set a new program best for total bases in a game with 16, bettering the previous mark of 10, which had been done three times previously.
His three triples are already tied for seventh on the KSU all-time single-season list and his 13 doubles is only three away from the top 10 in that category.
There is one mark that no one currently seems to know where he is on the all-time school list. Hatcher is currently on an 18-game hitting streak, and he has hit safely in 21 of the 23 games so far this season. It is something he wants to continue.
"I've been on long (hitting streaks before)," Hatcher said. "But never one this long."
His hot hitting has helped the Owls to a 16-7 record and a 6-0 start in ASUN play. The team has won seven of its last eight games and has moved to No. 24 in the Division I mid-major rankings.
Hatcher said he has been happy to be part of overall performance of the squad and he hopes his trajectory and the Owls continue to rise.
"Baseball is a hard game," he said. "Hopefully I can continue to help the team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.