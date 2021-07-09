Kennesaw State lacrosse star Marissa Gore has been honored as a recipient of the ASUN Postgraduate Scholarship.
Gore is the second recipient of the scholarship from KSU. In addition to receiving the scholarship honors, Gore was recently named as the 2021 ASUN Women’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year. She also earned an All-Academic team selection and was a two-time all-conference honoree.
During her time at KSU, Gore maintained a 4.0 GPA as an electrical engineering major. She was named the 2021 Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (SPCEET) Outstanding Undergraduate of the Year.
In the ASUN women’s lacrosse record book, Gore is ranked fourth all-time with 203 total draw controls. She is ranked 21st in all-time conference history with 133 points. In the ASUN conference, Gore is ranked second for caused turnovers (21) and assists (20).
Upon completion of the 2021 season, Gore finished with 30 goals, 67 draw controls, 34 ground balls and 51 points.
Gore accepted a full-time position with the Lockheed Martin Aerospace Company, who she interned for earlier this year, following her graduation from KSU.
