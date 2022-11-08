Kennesaw State defensive backs Chance Gamble (31) and Markeith Montgomery deflect a pass against Tennessee Tech earlier this season. Gamble had three interceptions and Montgomery had one as the Owls intercepted Tennessee-Martin five times in a 44-27 victory Saturday.
Kennesaw State defensive back Chance Gamble was named the FedEx Ground National Defensive Player of the Week presented by STATS Perform after a record-breaking performance Saturday against No. 15 UT-Martin.
The award marks the first national accolade of Gamble’s career and is the first for KSU on the season. Gamble was also named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, while his teammate, quarterback Xavier Shepherd, earned ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Gamble led the Owls’ defense in a 44-27 victory that gave Kennesaw State its first regular-season road win against a ranked opponent in program history. The sophomore posted a career-high eight tackles (seven solo) and swiped three interceptions. Gamble tallied 128 return yards on his interceptions, which are the most in the FCS this season.
The cornerback equaled the school record for most interceptions in a game, tying Donte Blackmon, who did it against Duquesne in 2016. Gamble also set a program record for longest interception return for a touchdown. His 89-yard return on the game’s final play broke the previous record of 78 yards set by teammate Markeith Montgomery earlier this season against Wofford.
Shepherd registered a season-high five total touchdowns in the game. He finished with 86 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 32 carries. The game marked the quarterback's sixth career game with three rushing touchdowns. Shepherd also went 3-of-8 through the air with 123 yards and two scores.
