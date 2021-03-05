The Kennesaw State athletic department will host its 27th annual Dot Martin Scholarship Golf Classic on May 10 at Marietta Country Club.
The tournament is a four-person scramble, with Mulligan mards and survival kits will be available for purchase. Those signing up as individuals will be grouped into teams based on their handicap.
The tournament has been a tradition for the Kennesaw State athletic department since its inaugural event in 1995. It is named for the late Dorothy "Dot" Martin, a longtime supporter of the university who died in 1999.
The mission of the event is to incorporate members of the community, alumni, former student-athletes and Kennesaw State supporters to raise funds for athletic scholarships.
Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Following the event, there will be a lunch and silent auction for the participants.
Each player will receive a boxed lunch and post-round meal, 18 holes of golf and a voucher to purchase Kennesaw State athletic apparel.
Prizes will be awarded for top three teams along with longest drives, closest to the pin and hole-in-one competitions.
Registration can be done online or by completing the online brochure and mailing it to the Kennesaw State University Athletic Association (Attention: Dot Martin Scholarship Golf Classic) at 590 Cobb Avenue (MB 0201), Kennesaw, GA 30144.
Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact the Owls Fund at 470-578-6995.
