After securing a 33-30 overtime win over Tennessee Tech, Kennesaw State had two players selected as players of the week by the ASUN Conference.
Kicker Conor Cummins collected the special teams honor, while defensive back Markeith Montgomery took home the defensive honor.
It marked the second weekly accolade for each player, and it gave Kennesaw State five this season.
With the Owls trailing 27-24 with 6 seconds remaining, Cummins nailed a career-long 40-yard field goal to send Kennesaw State into its third overtime game of the season.
The sophomore from Walton High School also converted a 20-yard field goal in the second quarter and was a perfect 3-for-3 on his point-after attempts.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Montgomery registered his eighth career interception, tying the Kennesaw State career record set by former Owl Donte Blackmon. The pick was Montgomery's third on the year, which tied his single-season high (2019).
The senior from Flintstone finished with eight tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss and one pass breakup against Tennessee Tech.
Kennesaw State will conclude a four-game homestand when it hosts former Big South Conference rival Charleston Southern for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at fifth Third Bank Stadium. The Owls hold a 4-2 advantage in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.