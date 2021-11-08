Kennesaw State volleyball player Lauren Chastang is breaking program records and cementing herself as one of the best players in program history.
The senior outside hitter has accumulated numerous accolades throughout her career with the Owls, such as ASUN All-Freshman Team (2017), AVCA All South Region (2019), and ASUN First Team All-Conference (2018, ‘19, ‘21).
Her recent success on the court during this season has landed her as KSU’s all-time leader in kills with 1,450, career aces with 140, and all-time ASUN Player of the Week honors receiving her eighth this season.
“I don't keep up with stats that often but it's just a huge blessing to be a part of something like that,” Chastang said. “I can’t take the credit all to myself, I have to first thank God for giving me all the talent, my setters, my teammates, and my coaches. I would not be any type of big player without those people who have guided me my whole life. At the end of the day I want to represent Kennesaw State to the best of ability along with my family and bring glory to the sport.”
Chastang has been the leading force for the Owls success since her arrival in 2017. She has led the team in service aces and kills for three consecutive seasons (‘18, ‘19, and ‘21).
“One of the most impressive things about Lauren is her work ethic and how determined she is,” KSU coach Keith Schunzel said. “Coming up we thought she could be really good for the program and it also helped that she had a big arm. But we are just in awe of the player she has become and her leadership skills on and off the court. She has really come a long way in her years with us, she hits harder, jumps higher, she is mentally tougher and she has an all around game. Every time she steps on the court you just know she is going to leave it all out there.”
Chastang’s final season was almost cut short in late September due injuries when she slammed into the press table trying to chase down a ball. Schunzel said what sets Chastang apart from any player he has every coach is her ability to keep going and push through the hard times the team may face and the struggles she is going through. He added that her ability to motivate and be there for her team is what makes Chastang a once in a generation player.
As the Owls get ready to close out their regular season and prepare for a postseason run, Chastang is on the road to break more records in her final matches. She is 50 kills away from becoming the 10th player in ASUN history to reach 1500 career kills.
“I think that as we (KSU Volleyball team) are about to battle out towards the end of the regular season and my last season I think about all the amazing things I have been a part of at Kennesaw,” Chastang said. “The program is absolutely amazing, the coaching staff and every single player I have played with since freshman year until now. My goal now as we are coming to the end of these last few battles is to leave my heart on the floor, win or lose.My time here is not done yet and I am still hungry for more championships.”
