Kennesaw State football coach Brian Bohannon has been named one of the three best coaches in the Football Championship Subdivison by NFL Draft Diamonds.
NFL Draft Diamonds is a website dedicated to small school football players including the FCS, Division II, Divison III and the NAIA.
Bohannon is joined on the short list by North Dakota State coach Matt Entz, who led the Bison to a 16-0 record and a national championship in 2019, and James Madison coach Curt Cignetti. As the three best coaches in FCS, the website said they should be on the radar as potential coaches for NFL coaching staffs.
"Bohannon was named (American Football Coaches Association) FCS National Coach of the Year following the 2017 season after going 12-2 overall losing in the NCAA quarterfinals," NFL Draft Diamonds said. "Prior to coming to the Owls, he served as an assistant coach with Navy and Georgia Teach for 11 seasons. The former University of Georgia wide receiver has done wonders for the Owls program and deserves a shot to be hired at the next level."
Bohannon is the only head coach in Kennesaw State history. After being hired in 2013, he began to build the program, which did not begin playing until the fall of 2015. Over the first five seasons KSU has won more games than any startup program in FCS history. KSU has gone 48-15 with two Big South Conference titles and three straight FCS playoff appearances.
The Owls are scheduled to begin the 2020 season Sept. 5 when they host Point University at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.