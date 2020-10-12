Kennesaw State women's basketball coach Agnus Berenato is taking a leave of absence to tend to an ongoing battle with breast cancer.
She recently had successful surgery and is now recovering at home.
"I am very confident in my doctors, surgeons and support team,” Berenato said in a release. “I have been with Dr. Rhonda Wachsmuth and the Georgia Breast Care group for two years and I have great faith in her and her team. Dr. Theresa Wang was also on my surgical team and she was terrific.”
It is the second time in three years Berenato has had to deal with the cancer threat. She previously had two surgeries in the fall of 2018 when she got the original diagnosis of Stage 1 breast cancer. Berenato continued to work throughout her treatment during the 2018-19 season. This time, she is going to take the 2020-21 season off and return next spring to begin preparations for 2021-22.
In her absence, associate head coach Khadija Head will take over as Interim head coach.
“The team is in great hands with coach Head,” Berenato said. “We have been together since I arrived at KSU and she also worked with me at Pittsburgh. Khadija is well informed, dynamic and understands every phase of the coaching world. Coach K was in charge when I had my first two cancer surgeries and the team responded extremely well to her. She is an exceptional coach, has great drive and is a leader on and off the court.”
Berenato plans to follow her team in the coming months before returning next year for what will be her 34th season as a head coach. During her career that has featured stops at Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and now Kennesaw State, Berenato has won 483 games and most recently was awarded the WBCA Carol Eckman Integrity in Coaching Award at the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four.
“I have a close-knit group of people supporting me, including my family and the team,” Berenato said. “I feel so much love from all my former student-athletes, coaches and administrators that I know I will be healed in no time. My family is always by my side and will be with me every step of my journey. They are the best care takers one could ask for.”
