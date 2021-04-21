Bryson Armstrong on Tuesday was named the Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.
The former Kell High School standout finished the season with a team-high 36 tackles, including 24 solo. He added 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown against Robert Morris, the longest in program history.
Armstrong earned Big South Defensive Player of the Week honors three times during the spring campaign.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior is just the fifth player in league history to receive the Defensive Player of the Year award in back-to-back seasons. He also etched his name into Big South history as the fourth player to earn first-team honors four times in a career.
Armstrong led a group of 13 Kennesaw State players named to the all-conference teams.
Offensive lineman Jake Lassiter was named a first-teamer for the second string year, while Nathan Robertson earned first-team honors at placekicker.
The second-team selections on the offensive side of the ball were anchored by linemen Chris Dye, Zion Katina and William Nana Fabu, who all opened holes for Isaac Foster and Kyle Glover, fellow second-team honorees at running back.
The Owls added four selections on the second-team defense, as lineman Peyton Moore, linebackers Chance Bates and Kareem Taylor and defensive back Markeith Montgomery represented the 16th-ranked defense in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Foster was also awarded kick return and punt return honors, while long snapper Jacob Potter rounded out the second-team special teams.
Nana Fabu also earned all-academic recognition. He carries a 3.60 grade-point average as a cybersecurity major.
