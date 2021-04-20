Kennesaw State senior linebacker Bryson Armstrong was named one of 18 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented annually to the best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Armstrong finished the five-game spring season with 36 tackles, 24 solo, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception he returned 75 yards for a touchdown. He ranked second in the Big South Conference in tackles for loss, and his 36 stops was second among conference linebackers.
Armstrong was the only player from the Big South named as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.
The Big South Preseason Defensive Player of the Year won conference defensive player of the week honors three times during the season and led the Owls have to the top defensive yardage average in the conference.
Armstrong's interception return against Robert Morris was the longest in program history, but it was not the first time the former Kell High School standout etched his name in the record books.
In 2017, he was the Jerry Rice National Freshman of the Year, an AFCA and STATS All-American, Phil Steele FCS Freshman of the Year and the Phil Steele FCS Defensive Freshman of the Year. In 2019, he was named the Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year, an AFCA, STATS, Associated Press, and HERO Sports second-team All-American and a Buck Buchanan finalist. In all, he has been a three-time all-Big South first-team honoree.
The Buck Buchanan Award will be announced May 15. A 40-member national media panel will select the winner.
