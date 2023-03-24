The games might be over for the Kennesaw State men's basketball team, but the awards keep on coming.
Amir Abdur-Rahim was named the Whack Hyder Georgia Men's College Coach of the Year, while Chris Youngblood is the Georgia Men's College Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.
Georgia Southern's Terren Ward was named the Women's College Player of the Year, while Georgia's Katie Abrahamson-Henderson was named the Women's College Coach of the Year.
Abdur-Rahim, the ASUN Conference and National Association of Basketball Coaches District 3 Coach of the Year, is the second Kennesaw State coach to be recognized with the award. The late Tony Ingle was the 2004 recipient after leading the Owls to the Division II national title.
That was the last time the Owls played in the NCAA Tournament at any level until putting together this year's storybook season under Abdur-Rahim, who guided the team to a sweep of the conference regular-season and tournament championships.
In the NCAA Tournament, 14th-seeded Kennesaw State took third-seeded Xavier to the limit, nearly pulling off the first-round upset March 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina, before eventually falling 72-67.
The Owls finished the year with a 26-9 record, for the first winning season in the school's Division I history.
Youngblood, a junior guard who played from East Coweta High School, was one of the most explosive scorers in the ASUN, reaching double-figures in 28 games, including all 18 ASUN conference games.
Youngblood ranked 13th in the league with 14.7 points per game and posted six games of 20 or more points, including four in ASUN games. He turned in one of the best games of his career when he scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting in Kennesaw State's home win over Liberty on Feb. 16.
In the ASUN championship game rematch against Liberty at the KSU Convocation Center, Youngblood finished with 16 points was named to the ASUN all-tournament team.
Youngblood's 513 points for the season ranks as the seventh-most during the Owls' Division I era, while all-time he is 14th in career scoring with 1,226 points.
