Kennesaw State men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim was named one of 25 finalists for the 2022-23 Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year Award.
The award is presented annually to the top minority coach of a Division I program. It is named in honor of Jobe, who led Southern University to four NCAA Tournament appearances.
Jobe's career lasted more than four decades and saw him coach at every level of the game -- high school, college and the NBA. He is best known for his work at Southern, which included an first-round upset of Georgia Tech in the 1993 NCAA Tournament. He completed his career with a record of 524-334.
The recipient of the award will be announced later this month in Houston, site of the Final Four.
Abdur-Rahim was named the ASUN Conference Coach of the Year after taking an Owls team picked eighth in the preseason coaches' poll to the top of the league with a 15-3 record, which earned them the No. 1 seed in the ASUN tournament.
Kennesaw State capped its tourney run with a 67-66 victory over preseason favorite Liberty in Sunday’s ASUN title game, giving the Owls the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Kennesaw State shattered almost every achievement mark in its Division I era, which dates back to the 2005-06 season.
The Owls are 26-8, which is 12 more victories than the previous record for wins in a season, and more than the last four seasons combined. It also marks the team's first winning season as a Division I program and the second-most in program history. The only season better was when it went 35-4 and won the Division II national championship during the 2003-04 season.
Kennesaw State's 15 conference wins were five more than the previous record of 10, while the Owls are tied for fourth in the nation with 10 road wins (10-6), four more than the 2016-17 team's road mark of 6-13.
