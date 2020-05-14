Kennesaw State men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim got off to a rough start during his first season at the helm of the Owls, but his first year may end up being just a bump in the road.
That is what ESPN.com is betting on, as the website named Abdur-Rahim one of its "40 under 40" recognizing the best young, up-and-coming coaches in college basketball.
“There are great coaches on the list, and even more that didn’t make the list, so it’s very humbling to be mentioned amongst so many great coaches under 40," Abdur-Rahim said. "It’s also motivating and a great reminder that there is more work to be done when it comes to impacting the lives of young men.”
The list was created by ESPN college basketball writers Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello and John Gasaway. Coaches were considered from all 32 Division I conferences, and the final list took into consideration a coach's achievements and potential, with the caveat that he not turn 40 prior to April 30, 2020.
"He's clearly in the throes of a massive rebuilding project after a one-win season," Medcalf wrote. "But Abdur-Rahim, who played a key role in signing Anthony Edwards as an assistant under Tom Crean at Georgia, has contributed to multiple successful programs, and, over time, he should reboot Kennesaw State's program, too."
The 39-year-old Abdur-Rahim, a former Wheeler High School star, has also spent time at Georgia Tech, Murray State, the College of Charleston and Texas A&M. He has helped develop two NBA draft picks in Texas A&M's Robert Williams III (Boston) and Murray State's Isaiah Canaan (Houston), while Edwards is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming NBA draft.
Kennesaw State struggled to a 1-28 record in Abdur-Rahim's first season. After taking over the program in late April 2019, he signed only two players -- forward Armani Harris and guard Terrell Burden, a former Campbell High School standout. Burden had worked his way into a starting point guard roll, but he suffered a torn ACL 14 games into the season.
Despite the rough start, Abdur-Rahim and his coaching staff put together a top-50 signing class from the Class of 2020 -- ranked No. 42 according to 247Sports -- highlighted by some of the best high school players from the metro-Atlanta area.
The class is led by four-star recruit Chris Youngblood and three-star Brandon Stroud -- a pair of shooting guards from East Coweta -- along with three-star point guard Kasen Jennings from Langston Hughes.
Recently, the staff signed transfer Spencer Rodgers, a junior college transfer from Lawrenceville.
"I think, if people go back to my (introductory) press conference, the thing that we said was that we are going to put an emphasis on our kids right here at home," Abdur-Rahim said after signing day. "Getting Chris Youngblood, Brandon Stroud and Kasen Jennings, who, when we got the job, weren't necessarily household names, but it was doing our homework, knowing who they were, knowing the programs they came from. Having those three kids is huge for us, and now it makes us relevant to even the other kids in the state because they all know Chris, they all know Brandon, they all know Kasen, so it's huge for us."
With the new signees, the Kennesaw State roster in the fall is expected to have at least eight players from Georgia, which would be the most in-state players since the Owls had nine during the 2009-10 season under former coach Tony Ingle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.