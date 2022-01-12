Tori Owens, a member of the Kennesaw State women’s golf team, signed a name, image and likeness agreement with Dogwood Golf Club in Austell.
With the agreement, the junior from Chatsworth became one of the first Kennesaw State athletes to sign an NIL deal with a Cobb County businesses. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
As part of the agreement, Owens will receive playing privileges and a small stipend in exchange for wearing Dogwood apparel when making approximately six appearances throughout the year, mainly at women’s events at the club.
“We feel this is a win/win for both Dogwood and Tori,” Dogwood Golf Club co-owner and general manager Andy Schival said in an email. “Tori’s achievements speak for themselves, but I’m excited to see her join the Dogwood Family with this NIL partnership.”
Owens has already enjoyed a successful career at Kennesaw State, making the ASUN second-team all-conference and all-tournament teams as a sophomore in 2021, and the all-freshman team in 2020.
Owens competed in seven events as a sophomore, sporting a scoring average of 76, including two top-five finishes. She had a scoring average of 75 through 11 rounds during the fall portion of the 2021-22 season.
Introduced by the NCAA for the 2021-22 athletic seasons, NIL agreements allow active student-athletes to capitalize on their own name, image and likeness for monetary gain, products and services.
The U.S. Golf Association also weighed in, stating that college golfers who adhere to the NCAA’s rules regarding NIL will maintain their amateur status, with a few specific provisions. College golfers will continue to be prohibited from profiting off in-person golf instruction, though they can take part in video and written instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.