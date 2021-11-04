KENNESAW -- The Kennesaw State women’s basketball team has a new face to lead its program this season, with the arrival of Octavia Blue.
Blue was named to the helm of the Owls' program in April, after Agnus Berenato, who had been in the position for the past four years, announced her retirement.
Blue came to Kennesaw State from Miami, where she was an assistant, ready to turn the Owls' program around. They finished the 2020-21 season 7-12 overall and ranked eighth in the ASUN Conference with a 2-11 mark.
Kennesaw State has not had a winning season since 2014-15, and only one in the last 12 years.
“I know that this team has had its ups and downs in the past couple years, and sometimes you just can’t give up when things are hard. You have to continue to push through it,” Blue said. “That is some of the things I have been implementing with this squad, and we are getting to know one another. Our culture is hard-working, and we are going to persevere no matter how hard things get.”
Blue started in May and has wasted little time in making the program her own. She said her team must play faster and cleaner, but the players are doing a good job adjusting to the changes.
“They are really smart, and they are picking up all the concepts, and they understand what we want out of our plays and who we want taking those shots.” Blue said. “I want them to be a little bit more selfish. I think they are overpassing it a bit, but my biggest thing is making sure we take care of the ball while we play fast. I think they have adjusted really well. Since I stepped foot in practice this summer, we have implemented those strategies, and we practice it every day.”
Amani Johnson, Alexis Poole and Jah’Che Whitfield were selected by Blue to be teams captains this season, and theyy will be instrumental in leading the team this season.
“I think that they bring experience (and) reliability,” Blue said. “I think the other players on the team look for them to help lead this squad.”
Poole and Johnson were named to the ASUN’s Preseason All-Conference Team. Poole, who opted out of the 2020-21 season, averaged a team-record 17.2 points per game the previous season, while Johnson led the team last season with 12.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. Whitfield was third on the team with 6.9 assists per game.
Blue said she is also expecting Stacie Jones to be a key factor after was named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team in 2021.
The Owls face a tough schedule, which includes traveling to Georgia Tech and West Virginia -- both of which made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament -- and traveling to Auburn for their first matchup against the Tigers.
“With that schedule, obviously you want to play some teams that have had some success,” Blue said. “You want to put those challenges in front of your players and have them step up to the plate. Nobody expects us to beat a team like that but us, so we come in with no fear and play our best basketball.”
Kennesaw State will begin the season Tuesday when it hosts Thomas. The game will be a “Blue Out” to celebrate the start of the Blue era.
“I’m super excited about it,” Blue said. “I think the girls are ready to play someone else, besides our practice guys. They are ready to have what they worked on all summer long and all preseason show up on the floor.”
