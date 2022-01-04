The Kennesaw State women's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against ASUN Conference rival Jacksonville was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Dolphins’ program.

The postponement came one day after Wednesday's scheduled men's game between the same two schools was also pushed back, due to concerns within the Kennesaw State program.

The Kennesaw State women had previously seen nonconference games against Middle Georgia and Samford canceled due to COVID-19. The men's postponement was its first affected game of the 2021-22 season.

Both Kennesaw State teams will now look to open their respective ASUN Conference schedules Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia, against Liberty.

