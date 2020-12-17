The Kennesaw State women’s basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with a 86-60 win over Martin Methodist on Wednesday at the KSU Convocation Center.
Four players finished in double-figures, led by Gabi Legister's career night of 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Winthrop transfer Jah’Che Whitfiled had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as interim head coach Khadija Head earned her first win. Head is serving in the place of Agnus Berenato, who is sitting the season out amid her recovery from breast cancer surgery.
The delayed season opener came after Kennesaw State's first four games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Owls' program.
After an early deficit, Kennesaw State (1-0) went on a 15-2 spurred by Leigister and Amani Johnson, who finished with 13 points, seven assists and seven steals. The Owls ended the first quarter with a 21-13 lead.
The Owls continued to build the lead in the second quarter behind eight points by Whitfield, and they went into the half with a 44-29 lead when former South Cobb High School standout Jodi Mullins connected on the first 3-pointer of her college career. The freshman finished with five points and three assists in her debut.
Kennesaw State doubled its lead in the second half. Another true freshman, Stacie Jones, gave the Owls their biggest lead of the game at 86-56 with her layup in the final minute. She finished the game with 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Rachel Baker scored 12 points to lead Martin Methodist, an NAIA program from Tennessee that counted the game as an exhibition.
Kennesaw State will host UNC Wilmington on Friday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Wednesday
Belmont 64, Kennesaw State 53: Spencer Rodgers scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, but the Owls could not complete a rally in the second half.
A 17-2 run first-half run by Belmont (6-1) put Kennesaw State (3-3) in a 26-9 hole. The Bruins then closed the half on an 8-0 run to lead 34-20 at the break.
Belmont held Kennesaw State to 26% shooting in the first half (8-of-31) and 31% for the game (19-of-62).
The Owls began trimming the lead in the second half. Six straight points by Rodgers brought Kennesaw State within six at 53-47 with 4:06 to play, but the Owls could not get any closer.
Nick Muszynski led Belmont with 25 points and six rebounds, while Luke Smith finished with 14 points.
Chris Youngblood was the only other member of the Owls in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Kennesaw State will host Samford on Saturday.
