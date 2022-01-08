Despite Amani Johnson's game-high 20 points, Kennesaw State was unable to match Liberty early, losing 68-58 on Saturday in Lynchburg, Virginia.
It was the Owls' ASUN Conference opener, and their first game since Dec. 20, before the cancellation of two games and the postponement of a third due to COVID-19 protocols.
Jordan Bailey put Liberty (14-1, 2-0) on the board 56 seconds into the game, and the Flames never trailed after that. They extended their lead to as much as 20 in the second half before Kennesaw State (4-8, 0-1) mounted a small rally in the closing minutes.
"It was our defensive effort," Kennesaw State coach Octavia Blue said in a release. "At halftime, Liberty is shooting 63% from the field and 54 from 3. We just weren't doing a good enough job of staying between Liberty and the basket. My biggest message was to increase our effort on the defensive end and to execute better on layups and easy points."
Bre'Lyn Snipes was the only other Owl in double digits, scoring 11 points. As a team, Kennesaw State shot 37.7% (23-of-61).
The Owls will return to action Wednesday, hosting defending ASUN champion Florida Gulf Coast.
Nenna Lindstrom led Liberty, last year's ASUN runner-up, with 15 points -- all from beyond the arc -- followed by Bailey's 14 and Bella Smuda's 10. The Flames, who have won 11 straight since their lone loss against Memphis on Nov. 23, shot 50% (27-of-54), going 10-of-21 from beyond the 3-point line.
