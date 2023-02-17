Kennesaw State allowed a season-low 47 points and went on a 29-8 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to overcome a 14-point deficit to defeat Jacksonville 54-47 Thursday night at Swisher Gymnasium.
KSU’s defense locked down the Dolphins in the second half and allowed just 15 points (four in the fourth quarter) over the final 20 minutes of action. Jah’Che Whitfield took over the second half, scoring 12 of her 15 points, hitting two big 3s and Carly Hooks added 13 points to lead the offense.
The Owls have won three straight games. This was their first win at Jacksonville since 2012 and the first win in the series since 2019. Kennesaw State now has two separate three-game winning streaks in ASUN conference play since the 2007-08 season and the eight wins in conference action are the most since the 2016-17 squad finished with eight.
“It was a grind out, gutsy win,” coach Octavia Blue said. “I told them that defense was the name of the game and my team stepped up to the challenge and we got the win. So, it was an awesome game overall.”
Jacksonville stretched its lead to 14, 39-25, after hitting two 3-pointers in the opening three minutes of the third quarter.
Kennesaw State’s defense held Jacksonville scoreless for nearly six minutes and Whitfield answered with two 3s of her own and the Owls stormed back on a 12-2 run to pull within 41-38 with 50 seconds left in the quarter.
After the Dolphins stopped the run with a bucket, Whitfield found Amani Johnson on the back side of the JU defense as Johnson hit her first 3 of the game to cut the deficit to two, 43-41 into the fourth quarter.
Staying with the hot hand, Kennesaw State continued to run its offense through Whitfield, and she came through once again by hitting another 3-pointer to give the Owls the lead 44-43 with 9:03 to go.
KSU outscored Jacksonville 13-4 in the final quarter.
