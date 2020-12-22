The Kennesaw State women's basketball team closed out its non-conference season by scoring a Division I program record 97 points, as five Owls finished the game in double-figures to defeat Life University 97-67.
Gabi Legister led the team recording her second double-double of the season with a career-high 19 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Bree Hoover also had her biggest game of the season, going 5-for-9 from beyond the arc to score 15 points.
The Owls established an early lead, going up 7-0 to start the game on an early 3-pointer from newly crowned ASUN Newcomer of the Week Jah'Che Whitfield. After a quick four points from the Running Eagles, the Owls went on a 13-2 run in the last seven minutes of the quarter to establish a 20-6 lead going into the second quarter.
Life University began to claw its way back in the second quarter, scoring consistently to get within six points of Kennesaw State. But this was as close as the Running Eagles would get, as Legister and Gillian Piccolino scored a combined 13 points going into halftime. The half ended with a 42-26 KSU lead.
Both teams went on a scoring spree in the third quarter, with the Owls and Running Eagles scoring a combined 52 points.
Up by 24 points going into the fourth, Breanna Hoover would hit two threes in the first minute; the senior guard went 3-for-4 on 3-point field goals in the quarter. Kennesaw State spent the rest of the contest flirting with a 100-point performance, falling short by three points.
Owls Coach Khadija Head said the team is gelling well despite missing out on games earlier in the season. The Owls are now 3-0.
"It is a great feeling. My only regret is we're not 7-0. We had four games taken away from us, but the three that we had we took full advantage of."
"The kids really enjoy each other. I think the synergy off the court is really translating well on the court. So proud of Breanna Hoover. She came in here and was a little shaky in her 3-point percentage. This is a kid I have great, great confidence in, and for her to finish 5-for-9 from the three, that's an awesome achievement in her last non-conference game as an Owl."
Gillian Piccolino also turned in a strong performance, netting her first double-digit game of the year with 13 points
The Owls will go on holiday break before kicking off ASUN play on the road at Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Jan. 2.
