The Kennesaw State women's basketball team found a new season-opening opponent.
The Owls will begin their season next Wednesday against Martin Methodist College at the KSU Convocation Center.
Martin Methodist, an NAIA program from Pulaski, Tennessee, is coming off a 23-11 season in 2019-20. The RedHawks (1-3) are a rival of Marietta's Life University in the Mid-South Conference.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m.
Kennesaw State had to cancel its first four games -- Presbyterian, Thomas, Middle Georgia and Georgia Southern -- due to coronavirus issues within the Owls' program.
The Owls will have two other non-conference games before Christmas, hosting UNC Wilmington on Dec. 18 and Life on Dec. 21. ASUN Conference play will begin Jan. 2 at Jacksonville.
Kennesaw State is also dealing with the adversity of having to play without head coach Agnus Berenato, who is sitting out this season to recover from breast cancer surgery. Associate head coach Khadija Head was named interim head coach earlier this fall.
