The Kennesaw State University Women's Soccer team will take on the College of Charleston on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, 3200 George Busbee Parkway NW in Kennesaw.
Other upcoming games will be:
- Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. vs. Alabama A&M.
- Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Furman University.
- Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. vs. Presbyterian
- Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. vs. Charleston Southern
- Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. vs. North Florida
- Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. vs. Stetson
- Oct. 20 at noon vs. NJIT
- Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. vs. North Alabama
Admission to the games is free. There will also be post-game autograph sessions with the team.
For more information, visit ksuowls.com.
