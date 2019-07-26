The Kennesaw State women’s basketball team was ranked in the top 25 for its academic achievements.
The WBCA Academic Top 25 Division I Team Honor Roll for the 2018-2019 academic year was released this week and the Owls ranked 20th with a cumulative 3.540 team grade-point average.
It marked the first time in the Kennesaw State women’s basketball program's history that it was recognized as a top-20 academic program.
Coach Agnus Berenato said it was a goal to make the list.
“It is so exciting to achieve this WBCA Top 25 Academic Team,” Berenato said in a release. “The KSU women’s basketball team and staff worked extremely hard all year to obtain our goal of Top 25. Being the only team in the state of Georgia and the ASUN speaks columns about out student-athletes. Thomas Strauss, our academic advisor, believed in our system and implemented it to perfection. Congratulations to my staff and team. No. 20 in D-I is no small feat for our team, however, they kept their eyes on the ball and went after their goal.”
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognized NCAA Division I, II, and III, NAIA and junior college athletes. This is the 24th season in which the WBCA has collected the honor rolls.
Western Illinois was first among NCAA Division I members with a 3.767 GPA. North Dakota State (3.756), Robert Morris (3.713), Drake (3.695) and South Dakota (3.690) rounded out the top five.
South Georgia Technical College in Americus ranked fifth among junior colleges with a combined 3.519 GPA. Among the Lady Jets' players are former Wheeler High School standout Yazz Wazeerud-Din.
There were no Division II, III or NAIA programs from Georgia honored.
A team’s GPA is calculated by dividing the total number of quality points earned by the total number of academic hours attempted by all the team members.
Weighted grades are converted to a 4.0 scale. The GPAs are rounded to the nearest thousandth of a point.
Teams are nominated by the WBCA member head coach.
A team must have a 3.000 GPA or better to be nominated.
