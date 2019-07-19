The Kennesaw State women’s basketball team will embark on a 10-day, four-city tour of Italy beginning Wednesday.
The tour will include three games and a stop at the the university's offices in Montepulciano -- a two-hour drive from Rome -- to meet some summer program students.
Owls coach Agnus Berenato said she was ecstatic to embark on the tour with the players and coaches.
"We are so excited to go to Italy and expose our team to other parts of the world,” Berenato said in a release. “This is going to be an incredible trip full of lifetime memories for our student-athletes and our staff could not be more excited."
The trip will be a homecoming for junior Carlotta Gianolla. The former ASUN Freshman of the Year is a native of Marcon, a town near Venice.
The team will fly from Atlanta to Rome on Wednesday, beginning their first full day abroad taking a tour of the Colosseum before heading to Vatican City on July 26.
The Owls will travel by bus to Montecatini for its first game of the tour against Tuscany Select. The matchup will be played under international rules.
On July 30, the Owls will travel to Florence and visit the gallery where Michelangelo's famed “David” sculpture is housed.
After the second game of the tour against Italian Select on July 31, the team will take a sightseeing tour throughout Venice on Aug. 1 before playing the final game of the tour Aug. 2 against the University of Ottawa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.