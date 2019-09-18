The Kennesaw State women's basketball team will have 14 home games on its 2019-20 schedule, highlighted by visits from Georgia Tech and Mercer.
"I am very excited for this year's women's basketball schedule. It is an exciting mix of competition, conferences and travel. I look forward to playing in-state teams as we have worked hard to recruit Georgia student-athletes," Owls coach Agnus Berenato said in a release.
After opening the season Nov. 7 at Georgia, Kennesaw State will return home to host Samford on Nov 9. After hosting Mercer four days later, the Owls will play at Georgia Southern on Nov. 17 and host Georgia Tech on Dec. 8.
Also as part of the non-conference slate is a trip to Annapolis, Maryland, for the Navy Classic. Kennesaw State will play Navy on Nov. 30 and then either LaSalle or UMBC the following day.
"I look forward to participating in the Navy Classic. I have never coached at any of these schools, and all three are strong in tradition and have had many post season appearances," Berenato said. "Navy is a really exciting challenge for our team, and I want our team to see how cadets work and play in a military environment. We will be challenged every game."
Kennesaw State will open its ASUN Conference schedule Jan. 4 at home against Stetson and then host North Florida two days later. The Owls will host NJIT on Feb. 29 and will close out their regular season at home against Liberty on March 2.
The ASUN tournament will take place from March 7-15 at host sites around the conference.
"The ASUN schedule is difficult as always, but our goal is to work hard and compete with all the teams," Berenato said. "Our team is another year older and we are laser-focused on where we want to be in the ASUN."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.