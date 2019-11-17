Kamiyah Street scored 32 points to lead the Kennesaw State women to a 95-69 win over Georgia Southern in Statesboro.
The Owls (3-1) shot 60 percent from the floor as a team, which included 69 percent in the second half and 80 percent in the fourth quarter. For the game, KSU made 39 of 65 shots. The team also made 11 of 23 shots from behind the arc as it won its third game in a row.
Kennesaw State took control of the game early with a 17-3 run in the first quarter, including three 3s by Gillian Piccolino. The Owls took advantage of 11 Georgia Southern turnovers in the quarter to build a 29-18 lead.
KSU continued its good play closing the second quarter on an 18-5 run, for a 47-28 lead at the half.
Street would lead the way with 16 points at halftime and recorded three steals.
The Owls would use an 8-0 run in the third quarter to build the lead to 21, before the Eagles cut it to 15 heading to the fourth.
Amani Johnson scored the first five points of the final quarter and would finish with 11. She would also had four assists. Gabi Legister finished with a career-high six points and four rebounds.
Piccolino would finish with 17 points, making five three pointers in the game. Carlotta Gianolla had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Street added four rebounds, four assists and five steals to complete her all-around game.
The 95 points is the second most ever scored by Kennesaw State as a Division I program, and the game marked the first time the Owls have scored at least 90 points in back to back games.
Kennesaw State will continue its road trip Saturday at UNC Wilmington.
