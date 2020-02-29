The Kennesaw State women opened on a 22-3 run and never looked back, completing the season sweep of NJIT with an 85-62 victory Saturday at the KSU Convocation Center.
Six different Owls scored in double figures, led by a team-high 18 points from Alexis Poole. Carlotta Gianolla finished with 14, while Armani Johnson, Breanna Hoover and Gabi Legister each scored 11. Legister’s effort was a career high. Gillian Piccolino added 10.
The Owls (13-14, 6-9 ASUN) got off to a quick 10-0 lead. Johnson made a jumper and a 3-pointer to make it 15-3, and with her first assist on the night, she also tallied her 100th of her season.
KSU went on another run that was ended by two successful free throws from NJIT guard Danielle Tunstall to make it 22-5.
NJIT began to find its footing in the second quarter, but their momentum was stifled by three 3-pointers from Breanna Hoover. The last gave the Owls’ their first 20-point lead of the night at 35-15, and it would be 41-17 at the half.
The Highlanders got no closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
KSU will close the regular season at home against Liberty on Monday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NJIT 76, Kennesaw State 55: Zach Cooks had 27 points as NJIT rolled past Kennesaw State in the regular-season finale.
San Antonio Brinson had 17 points for NJIT (9-20, 6-10). Reilly Walsh added 11 points and seven rebounds. Levar Williams had 10 points. Souleymane Diakite tied a career high with six blocks plus nine points and 11 rebounds.
Bryson Lockley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (1-28, 0-16), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Tyler Hooker added 13 points.
