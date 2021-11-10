For the first time in its Division I era, the Kennesaw State women's basketball team reached the 100-point plateau, defeating Thomas 100-31 on Tuesday to open the season.
It came in the debut for new coach Octavia Blue, and it was something she was happy to see.
“It means a ton," Blue said in a release. "A first-time head coach in their first game, but I have to credit my staff. Credit my team for coming out there. I didn’t put the ball in the basket. They played with high energy and they got it done.”
Kennesaw State's previous Division I scoring record was 97 points in a 2020 game against Life. The program's last 100-point game came in a 110-43 win over Huntingdon in 1998.
It equaled the record for them most lopsided win in team history, matching a 105-36 win over Flagler in 1990.
Kennesaw State (1-0) set the tempo early by pressing Thomas -- an NAIA program from Thomasville that counted the game as an exhibition -- forcing turnovers and converting them into easy baskets.
Bre'lyn Snipes made the first 3-point shot of her career to put the Owls up 12-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter. Former South Cobb standout Jodi Mullins scored the last six points of the second period with two 3s to put the Owls up 50-15.
Mullins finished with a career-high 13 points.
Alexis Poole, who returned to the lineup after opting out of the 2020-21 season, sparked a 12-0 run early in the third quarter put Kennesaw State up 69-18. She finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
The Owls were up 95-28 with 2 minutes left in the game when Gillian Piccolino came into the game, marking the first minutes she had played since sustaining a leg injury against North Florida in January. She made a deep jumper on her first shot, then added a 3-pointer 30 seconds later to account for the team's final points.
Snipes finished with 14 points, with Gabi Legister adding 10 and Poole completing a double-double with 10 rebounds. Kennesaw State had 22 steals as a team, with Thomas committing 43 turnovers.
