Kennesaw State withstood a furious second-half rally from Georgia Southern to post a 72-71 victory at the KSU Convocation Center on Friday.
Amani Johnson led the way with 16 points as KSU (4-3) built a 43-31 lead at the half. The advantage grew to its biggest point at 56-39 with 3:32 left in the third quarter, thanks to a Johnson 3-pointer.
Georgia Southern (8-3) had come into the game on a three-game win streak that included scoring more than 120 points in their last two games. They had beaten Gardner-Webb in a shootout 121-105 and then embarrassed Carver College 133-15.
“We had 11 days to sit on their 133-point performance and we prepared the kids as if we were going to play the No. 1 team in the country," KSU coach Octavia Blue said in a release. "That’s how we prepared all week and we toughed it out until the end (Friday).”
Georgia Southern would go on a 17-7 run to end the third quarter, and begin the fourth. It closed the lead to 63-59 before Prencis Harden helped kill the momentum. Harden, guarding the inbounding passer under the basket, stole back-to-back inbound passes and turned them into layups to push the lead back to eight points with just over 8 minutes to play.
Layups by Jah'che Whitfield, who finished with 11 points, and Alexis Poole gave KSU a five-point advantage at 71-66 with four minutes to play. Bre'lyn Snipes' free throw with 1:34 to play proved to be the difference as Georgia Southern closed on a 6-1 run.
Snipes finished with 10 points, Poole had nine and Harden added a career-high eight. Mya Burns led the Eagles with 31. Deaja Holmes added nine.
The Eagles had multiple chances in the final moments to pull out a win, but they missed three free throws in the final 6 seconds.
The Owls return to the court when they travel to Auburn on Monday.
