Jacksonville’s Da’Nashia Shaw hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play to send their game with the Kennesaw State women to overtime.
From there, it was all Dolphins as they outscored the Owls 16-9 in the extra period for an 88-81 victory on Saturday.
Despite the loss, KSU clinched a spot in the upcoming ASUN Tournament thanks to an NJIT loss to Florida Gulf Coast.
The Owls held a 53-51 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Amani Johnson and Breanna Hoover hit shots to put the Owls up 60-55. Jacksonville countered with made shots by Alexis Burns and Shakayla Nevitt to tie the game at 60-60.
Kennesaw State appeared to be in good shape after Hoover drained a 3-pointer to put the Owls up 72-69 with just 29 seconds remaining, but is set up Shaw’s tying basket.
Johnson scored a career-best 28 points. Hoover finished with a career-high 18, Alexis Poole had 14 points and Gillian Piccolino added 11. The difference, however, was on the boards, where the Dolphins outrebounded the Owls 48-42, pulling down 20 offensive boards.
Men’s Basketball
Jacksonville 69, Kennesaw State 55: David Bell scored 16 points with 15 rebounds to carry Jacksonville to a win over Kennesaw State on Saturday night to end a two-game skid.
The Dolphins led 37-23 at halftime and extended the lead to 45-25 with 17:18 remaining. Jacksonville never trailed.
DeAnthony McCallum had 15 points for Jacksonville (13-16, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference), Destin Barnes added 14 points and seven rebounds and Aamahne Santos distributed a team-high six assists.
Tyler Hooker had 20 points for the Owls (1-26, 0-14), who now have lost 18 straight. C.J. Washington added 14 points.
