KENNESAW -- In a battle of scoring runs, Stetson had the last one, handing the Kennesaw State women a 67-61 loss in the opening game of the ASUN Conference schedule at the KSU Convocation Center.
After Carlotta Gianolla's jumper gave the Owls (6-6, 0-1) their first lead since the first quarter at 57-56, Stetson (7-7, 1-0) closed the game on an 11-4 run. It was the final volley in a game in which Kennesaw State found a way to piece a potential victory together when Alexis Poole got into early foul trouble.
After Poole picked up her second foul at the 5:37 mark of the first quarter, Kennesaw State coach Agnus Berenato attempted to utilize the all-conference forward on offense while substituting for her on defense.
Stetson took full advantage as Kimia Carter scored 14 of her team-high 18 points, and the Hatters closed the half on a 34-14 run to take a 38-26 lead at the half.
"When Alexis picked up her second foul, we really became discombobulated," Berenato said. "She is like a safety back there.
"I really thought we weathered the storm when we were only down 12 at the half. I felt like we could have been down 25, so I really thought, down 12, we're only down four possessions."
With Poole back in the full mix in the second half, Kennesaw State outscored Stetson 24-12 in the third quarter. The offense ran through her, and she responded with 13 of her game high 22 points. Poole made all four of her shots from the field and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
The Owls, however, were unable to get Poole involved offensively in the fourth quarter. Poole's only shot of the period came on a putback with 2 seconds left in the game.
Beranato credited Stetson with finding a way to take Poole out of the mix down the stretch.
"Give them credit," Berenato said. "I'll have to go back and look at exactly what happened. Our game plan the entire fourth quarter was to get Alexis the ball. We needed to feed (her), and we didn't do it. Give them credit."
Kennesaw State also was unable to hit a 3-point shot, going 1-of-18 from behind the arc. Without making anything from behind the 3-point line, Berenato said it did not allow the offense to get into a full rhythm.
For the first 5 minutes of the game, it did not look like 3-point shooting was going to be necessary. The Owls played the kind of basketball Berenato said they were capable of.
The ball rotated and the offense went through Carlotta Gianolla, scored the first six points of the game and finished with 15 for the day. Kennesaw State started the game making five of its first seven shots to jump out to a 12-4 lead.
However, after Poole picked up her second foul, the Owls closed the half making just five of their final 28 shots.
Kennesaw State finished with four players in double figures, as Gillian Piccolino finished with 12 points and Amani Johnson added 10.
Jamiya Turner had 14 points for Stetson, with Kennedi Colclough scoring 11 off the bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.