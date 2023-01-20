Jah’Che Whitfield scored 21 points and the Kennesaw State women continued their recent good play as they defeated Jacksonville State 71-61 at the KSU Convocation Center on Thursday.
The win was the Owls' fourth in the last five games and improved their record to 8-9 and 4-2 in ASUN play. The win also kept them in a tie for fourth place with Liberty in the conference standings and matches their best start in league play since the 2007-08 season.
KSU opened the game with a 13-5 run as Whitfield scored six of her 16 first-half points, and Lyndsey Whilby made a 3 as the Owls went 5-for-6 from the field in the opening minutes, and built a 24-13 lead heading to the second quarter.
The Owls opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run to push the lead to 21, 34-13. Whilby, who finished with 10 points, made her second 3 of the night in the final seconds to give KSU a 44-24 lead at the half.
“We wanted to come out and make a statement," KSU coach Octavia Blue said. "We talk about how we come out and start games and got off to a good start. Speaking of the fourth quarter, Jacksonville State is a good team. They were the runner-up in the ASUN Conference. We knew that they were not going to lie down and allow us to keep pounding. We weathered the storm in the fourth quarter.”
KSU still led by 20 heading to the final quarter when the Gamecocks opened with a 6-0 run in first 66 seconds. The Gamecocks (9-8, 2-4) were able to cut the deficit to seven with 1:39 remaining, but baskets by Whitfield and Stacie Jones, who had 12 points and nine rebounds, squashed the rally.
Kennedy Gavin led the way for Jacksonville State with 27 points.
