The Kennesaw State women beat Chattanooga 75-68 on Tuesday to give coach Octavia Blue the first victory over a Division I program.
The Owls (2-3) used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to build a 30-23 lead. They followed it with a 13-3 run to post a 43-31 lead at the half.
Amani Johnson carried the momentum into the third quarter by starting the period with a 3, which turned into a 6-0 run and pushed the lead to 17 points.
Alexis Poole led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Jah’Che Whitfield finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Johnson and Bre’lyn Snipes finished with nine points each.
Kennesaw State, which opened the season with a win over NAIA-level Thomas before dropping games to Georgia Tech, Florida International and West Virginia, will host Hofstra on Friday.
Abbey Cornelius led Chattanooga (1-4) with a game-high 21 points
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Wake Forest 92, Kennesaw State 61: Kasen Jennings had a career-high 19 points after going 7-of-11 from the floor with four 3-pointers, but it was not enough for the Owls to stay with the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest made nine more total field goals (32-23) and 10 more free throws than Kennesaw State (18-8), which was also outrebounded by a 42-26 margin.
Kennesaw State (2-4) trailed 18-15 with 12 minutes to play in the first half, but Wake Forest (5-0) began to pull away, and an 8-0 run gave the Demon Deacons a 26-15 lead.
After Spencer Rodgers stopped the run with a 3-pointer, Wake Forest regained the double-figure advantage and continued to build on it the rest of the way.
Chris Youngblood scored 12 points. Demond Robinson added eight points and Rodgers had seven points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Kennesaw State will host Charleston Southern on Sunday.
