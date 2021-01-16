KENNESAW -- Amani Johnson and Stacie Jones each scored 17 points to lead the Kennesaw State women to a 86-36 win over Berry at the KSU Convocation Center on Saturday.
The Owls used a 21-3 run in the second quarter to grab control of the game and take a 37-11 lead at the half.
The game was a late addition to the schedule after Lipscomb announced it would not be able to play this weekend's previously scheduled conference series due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Owls shot 50% for the game and they held the Division III program from Rome to 25% shooting and outrebounded it 52-26.
Gabi Legister and Yamani Paul each added 12 points for KSU. Paul and Jones each added 10 rebounds.
Berry, which was playing its season opener, was led by Jana Morning with seven points.
Kennesaw State evened its record at 4-4 and will travel to Louisville, Kentucky to take on Bellarmine in ASUN play next Saturday and Sunday.
