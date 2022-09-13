The Kennesaw State women’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season was released Tuesday, and it will begin with a challenge right off the bat at the Owls travel to Mississippi on Oct. 7.
“I am super excited to announce our schedule for 2022-23 season,” Kennesaw State coach Octavia Blue said in a release. “We have really challenged ourselves with a tough non-conference schedule. We will face Top 25 opponents, conference champs and regional matchups that Owl Nation can come out to support an be a part of whether we are playing at home or away.”
Kennesaw State won nine games in Blue's first season as coach and return four out of five starters, including two-time All-ASUN Conference selection Amani Johnson.
The non-conference schedule includes four games at home and seven on the road, with four teams that made the NCAA Tournament -- Mississippi, Georgia Tech (Nov. 13), Georgia (Nov. 16) and Mercer (Dec. 19). The Owls also make the trip north on Interstate 75 to Chattanooga (Nov. 21).
After a two-game Florida swing against Florida Atlantic and Florida International on Dec. 2 and 4, respectively, Kennesaw State will close out the nonconference schedule with three out of four games at home against Georgia State (Dec. 10), Mercer (Dec. 19) and Coastal Georgia (Dec. 29). Kennesaw State's lone road game during the stretch is at Furman (Dec. 15).
“Playing a schedule like ours in the nonconference will have us both prepared and battle-tested heading into ASUN Conference play,” Blue said.
Kennesaw State will begin its 18-game ASUN schedule Jan. 2 at Eastern Kentucky
