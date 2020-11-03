The entire 2020-21 Kennesaw State women’s basketball schedule was set after interim head coach Khadija Head announced the non-conference schedule Tuesday.
Non-conference play will feature six homes games prior to the start of ASUN Conference play.
The Owls will open the season Nov. 25, hosting Presbyterian for a 4 p.m. tip in the KSU Convocation Center. They will close out the opening week Nov. 29, welcoming Thomas.
“I am excited to kick off the 2020-21 season for Kennesaw State women’s basketball but also for KSU athletics,” Head said in a release. “As a winter sport, we look forward to carrying the torch and being the front-runner for re-introducing college athletics to our KSU community.”
Head will serve as the Owls’ coach as Agnus Berenato as continues her recovery from surgery for breast cancer.
The Owls will host Middle Georgia on Dec. 2 before Georgia Southern comes in Dec. 6. The six-game homestand to open the year continues against UNC Wilmington (Dec. 18) before Life (Dec. 21) closes out the calendar year and the non-conference portion of the schedule.
It will be only the second meeting between Kennesaw State and Life. The two Cobb County universities met during the 2000-01 season, with the Owls winning 76-70
In all, Kennesaw State will play 14 of its 22 regular-season games at home. The Owls went 7-6 at home during the 2019-20 season, including 3-1 during non-conference play.
The ASUN schedule will tip off Jan. 1 when the Owls travel to Jacksonville. Conference teams will play two-game, one-city series this season.
