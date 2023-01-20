Terrell Burden's driving layup with 5 seconds left in overtime lifted Kennesaw State to a wild, roller coaster 82-81 victory over Stetson on Thursday night.
With the victory, the Owls (14-6, 6-1) won their fourth straight and remained in a tie for first place in the ASUN with Liberty, and allowed them to pick up another potentially important tiebreaker for potential postseason matchups.
Kennesaw State led by as many as 21 points in the first half, led by 16 at the half, and then trailed by as many as six in overtime, before it rallied for what had become an unlikely victory.
Jaylon Blackmon and Stephen Swenson connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Hatters (10-8, 5-2) up 78-72 with 2:54 to play in overtime. It was Stetson's biggest lead of the night and first time it had led by more than one possession. But Burden, who scored six of his 14 points in the extra period, answered with a layup and a short jumper to pull the Owls within 79-76 with 1:30 left. Then the defense took over.
Stetson tried to inbound the ball in front of its bench, but Chris Youngblood was able to tip the pass away, collected it and turned it into a fast-break dunk to cut the deficit to one. The basket was his 14th point of the game and gave him 1,000 points for his career.
After the teams traded baskets, Stetson found itself in front of its bench again trying to inbound the ball. This time a 5-second call forced the turnover and set up Burden's final dash to the basket. The Hatters had one final shot at the win, but Wheza Panzo, the conference's leading 3-point shooter, had his last-second attempt blocked by Burden.
"Terrell, watching him battle the way he did (Thursday), his leadership, there were three or four times when he took the huddle and I didn’t have to say a word, he led the huddles, and his heart to make those plays, that’s my point guard, that’s my general,” KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said.
The 14th victory of the season equals the most wins in Kennesaw State's Division I history, and is the most since it went 24-6 in 2004-05, the final season in Division II.
"In this game, it gave you everything life does," Abdur-Rahim said. "It gave you ups, it gave you downs, it gave you adversity, it gave you triumphs. And then it came right back and gave you more adversity. Our guys are high character kids, all were chosen and want to be at Kennesaw State, and that was a character win."
Early on it looked like the Owls were going to win in a rout between two of the four conference first place teams heading into the evening.
Brandon Stroud scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the first 5 minutes to help KSU build an early 12-6 lead. A 3-pointer by Quincy Ademokoya pushed the lead to double-digits for the first time, 22-11, midway through the first half. After he was fouled shooting a 3 of his own, Youngblood made all three free throws with 6:13 to play to push the advantage to its largest margin at 37-16.
Four straight KSU turnovers allowed Stetson to begin its comeback. A 7-0 run over the next three minutes cut the lead to 16. The Hatters got as close as 13, but Spencer Rodgers made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Owls into the break up 43-27.
KSU continued its recent hot shooting as it finished the game shooting 51.7% from the floor. It also dominated on the inside, outscoring Stetson 42-26 in the paint behind Demond Robinson (12 points) and Alex Peterson (9). The numbers really shined in the first half as the team shot 55.2% (16 of 29) from the floor and 54.6% (6 of 11) from behind the arc.
In the second half, Stetson got the hot hand early.
Blackmon, who had 22 points, scored the Hatters first 11 points to cut the deficit to to 45-38 only 3 minutes into the period. Swenson, who led Stetson with 23 points, made a 3 the next time down the floor to cut it to four, and then his pair of free throws with 13:03 left tied the game for the first time at 47-47.
The Hatters took their first lead at 52-51 on a 3-pointer by Alec Oglesby with 10:43 to play and it started a back-and-forth the rest of the way where the game had 12 ties and 12 lead changes.
